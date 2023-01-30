Public Utility Commission of Texas asks residents to report power outages

The PUCT fears that the forecasted ice this week can weigh down powerlines and cause outages.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is asking Texans to report any power outages that may have been caused by downed lines.

This week's influx of wintery weather is causing some concern for PUCT as Chairman Peter Lake says, "Our biggest concern is power line safety, especially in areas that experience icing. Ice can weigh down lines and topple tree limbs causing local power outages."

Residents are asked to visit PUCT's Storm Resources Page to report any downed lines or power outages in their area.

PUCT also wants to remind residents to never approach a downed line as they can energize surrounding ground, structures and materials around it.

