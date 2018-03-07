Two newborn Husky puppies were rescued from a sewer clean-out pipe Tuesday, according to the Temple Fire Department.
A family in the 800 block of North 6th street returned to their home to find their dog had delivered a litter of puppies in the backyard – finding one of them inside the four-inch sewer clean-out pipe.
Officials said firefighters used hand tools to dig around the pipe and a reciprocating saw to remove a section of pipe.
After access was made, a firefighter inserted his arm into the pipe and safely retrieved the puppy. However, another discovery was made.
A second puppy was found to be still inside the pipe and firefighters made efforts to safely remove it from confinement.
PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue newborn puppies
Both animals were dried and reunited with their mother.
The rescue took about 90 minutes.
The clean-out line was cleared and secured until repairs could be made to the pipe.