Two newborn Husky puppies were rescued from a sewer clean-out pipe Tuesday, according to the Temple Fire Department.

A family in the 800 block of North 6th street returned to their home to find their dog had delivered a litter of puppies in the backyard – finding one of them inside the four-inch sewer clean-out pipe.

Officials said firefighters used hand tools to dig around the pipe and a reciprocating saw to remove a section of pipe.

After access was made, a firefighter inserted his arm into the pipe and safely retrieved the puppy. However, another discovery was made.

A second puppy was found to be still inside the pipe and firefighters made efforts to safely remove it from confinement.

Both animals were dried and reunited with their mother.

The rescue took about 90 minutes.

The clean-out line was cleared and secured until repairs could be made to the pipe.

