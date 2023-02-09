Purina issues recall for certain dog food

Purina says they have received two contacts about two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food.

TYLER, Texas — Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a press release in which it voluntary recalls select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food "due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D."

"Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure," Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. "Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction."

Purina says they have received two contacts about two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once the food was removed from their diets, the dogs recovered.

"The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription,' Purina said.

Bags of PPVD EL with the UPC Code and Production Code below should be immediate thrown out:

"Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it," Purina said. "If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian."