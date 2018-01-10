TEMPLE, Texas — The BSR Surf Resort in Waco voluntarily closed its wave pool Sunday after a New Jersey surfer who visited the pool died from Naegleria fowleri, also known as a "brain-eating amoeba."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested the water following Fabrizio "Fab" Stabile's death.

CDC crews collected water samples to try to find the source of the contamination. The park is expected to remain closed until the results of the water test are complete.

What is brain-eating Amoeba?

According to WebMD, the bug was discovered in 1965 in Australia. There are several species of Naegleria, but only the fowleri species causes human disease, the WebMD website says. In the right conditions, the amoebas turn into trophozoites -- the kind of amoeba that feeds.

Where are brain-eating amoebas found?

Brain-eating amoebas need a hot, wet environment to survive. It can survive in water as hot as 113 degrees, WebMD says.

They can be found in the following area:

Warm lakes, ponds, and rock pits

Mud puddles

Warm, slow-flowing rivers, especially those with low water levels

Untreated swimming pools and spas

Untreated well water or untreated municipal water

Hot springs and other geothermal water sources

Thermally polluted water, such as runoff from power plants

Aquariums

Soil, including indoor dust

The parasite cannot live in saltwater or survive in properly treated pools. More than half of all infections have been in Florida and Texas, the site says.

How do you get the infection?

Brain-eating amoeba usually infects people through the nose, then travels to the brain, where it destroys the tissue, according to the CDC.

You cannot be infected by drinking water. It is not contagious.

Is there a cure?

There are several treatments for brain-eating amoeba, but it is unclear if the treatments are effective since almost all infected people have died.

The fatality rate for the amoeba is more than 97 percent, according to the CDC. Only four out of 143 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2017 survived, the CDC said.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri include a headache, fever, nausea or vomiting and usually start one to nine days after the initial infection. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations.

Once symptoms begin, the disease progresses rapidly and typically causes death in five days.

BSR Surf Resort is closed for the winter, according to its website. The Cable Park is operating on fall hours, Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

