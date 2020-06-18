Questions Answered | Let's talk about masks

6 News sat down with Emergency Physician Cord Cunningham with ExpressER to talk about this new daily accessory.

TEXAS, USA — People shop in masks, exercise while wearing them and people even make masks. They are a new reality during this era of COVID-19.

We wanted to talk about these new accessories and enlisted the help of Emergency Physician Cord Cunningham with ExpressER.

First up, what do these masks do? Cunningham said the CDC's stance is that they help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

"So, it's not necessarily for personal protection, but to prevent that asymptomatic, or people without symptoms or before they develop symptoms from spreading to others and particularly those at risk in our population," Cunningham said.

He also addressed other positives like people reducing the amount of time they touch their face.

He discussed negatives like part of the belief that people might not maintain social distancing while wearing a mask, the impact it makes on social interaction and the possibility of self-contamination if your mask isn't removed properly.

Cunningham said the self-contamination could come from touching the interior surface of the masks or parts of your face if you have something on your hands that the mask did filter out.

Cunningham addressed claims that wearing a mask can weaken your immune system as well.

"There is no scientific basis for that," Cunningham said.

If you want to build your own mask, Cunningham mentioned the CDC has guidelines for it. But If you do have a mask, how often should you be cleaning it?

"Pretty much at the end of each day," Cunningham said. "Consider it a garment that you would otherwise wash at the conclusion of being out and in an environment that might contaminate it."

Cunningham addressed when you should wear a mask and said the recommendation is whenever you are going to be within six feet of someone.

"The other thought and really if we think that it has some improvement in reducing transmission we should wear it as much as possible," Cunningham said.

6 News asked what would mass mask-wearing do?

"So, it's one of those things if it's not really causing harm and the potential benefit is, we talked about flattening that curve or reducing that transmission potentially by 50 percent if not more, then it could be an action that's worth taking," Cunningham said.

He said while there is no direct causal relationship that anybody can report yet in public settings or public health environment, but if it does have the possibility of reducing that we should give it a chance. Unless you can't medically or psychologically tolerate it.