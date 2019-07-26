ROBINSON, Texas — One person was killed after shots were fired in an FBI standoff early Thursday morning in Robinson. Three days later, residents still have a lot of questions left unanswered.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Robinson police said the FBI was "conducting a court-authorized operation" at the home when the person inside refused to cooperate and threatened to use 'lethal force' against officers, causing a nearly 12-hour standoff, according to police.

FBI, the Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the fire department tried to get the person out of the home.

The standoff ended Thursday evening, but some roads were still closed Friday morning as officers continued their investigation. Only people who live in the neighborhood were allowed on the barricaded block, police said.

FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said the FBI was investigating an agent involved shooting, but the details of that shooting and the events that preceded it,were still not disclosed as of Sunday evening.

Agent Lee confirmed the work on the scene had been completed Saturday night and that the community was safe.

A bomb squad was seen leaving the neighborhood Thursday, but officials said no explosives were found. Bomb technicians from MCSO and Hazmat personnel from WFD returned to the scene Friday after "suspicious items which warranted further assessment" were found, according to the FBI.

Sunday morning, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed explosive materials, including a possible hand grenade, were secured by the sheriff office's bomb squad at the Robinson residence where the standoff occurred.

Residents of the neighborhood around the 700 block of Stegall Dr. still have plenty of questions.

"It doesn't surprise me that people have these kinds of things anymore," neighbor Burritt Hess said in reference to the materials that were found. "It does make me concerned for the safety of my family...what's motivating a person to collect those kinds of things."

Other neighbors said they heard officials throwing either gas or flash grenades and heard officials calling for a man to come out of the residence.

It still isn't clear how well the man was armed or why the FBI was after him. Hess is wondering not just about what happened, but what the neighborhood may have been saved from.

"Was there something planned?" Hess asked. "Where was it going to happen? What was the entity that was targeted? Was this a hate crime in the making? It just boggles the mind that this is happening down the street from you."

RELATED: Person threatens 'lethal force' against FBI, officers prompting standoff in Robinson, police say

Eddie Generals, a resident who lives in the neighborhood, was nearby when gunfire started. He said having the situation unfold in his own backyard was extremely unsettling.

"You don't know what's going on. You just assume they're serving a warrant," Generals said. "Gunfire went off. Somebody was killed which is sad to hear, but why? What's going on so that it has to be that big of a deal?"

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Body of missing Waco woman Lelia Norfus found in alley, police confirm

Waco man killed in head-on crash involving church van identified

Family searching for missing East Texas veteran