TEMPLE, Texas — Quilts of Valor has worked for years to make sure service members' sacrifices are not forgotten when they return home, and one veteran we all know was honored by the group Sunday: Channel 6 Meteorologist Bill Hecke.

Hecke spent decades honorably serving the United States for many years, including service time in Vietnam.

"Bill served twenty years in the Airforce as a weatherman he has been in several countries, and he's just a really kind and caring person," Sandy Meeker, who works with Quilts of Valor, said. "He loves America."

Hecke had no idea he was going to receive the quilt and moved to tears by the by the special, in-studio awarding ceremony.

