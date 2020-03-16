COPPERAS COVE, Texas —

Copperas Cove Animal Control was dispatched to Cove Terrace Friday for a dead bat on the ground that was later discovered to have been infected with rabies

According to the Copperas Cove Police Department, anyone who believes they or their pet came in contact with the bat or any other wild animal should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584 (after hours contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222). Copperas Cove PD also asked that you contact your physician and/or veterinarian.

Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Signs of rabies infection in humans may include fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma. Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at the site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.

Anyone who sees a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately

