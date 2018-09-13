A raccoon found on the back porch of a Copperas Cove home tested positive for rabies. A homeowner on the 700 block of Barber Street told Animal Control Officers that the animal walked into his yard and laid down on the porch before it was caught.

The raccoon was taken for testing and was found to be infested with the disease. Police have now asked anyone in that area to contact Animal Control if they or their pets could possibly have made contact with a raccoon or other wild animal. Copperas Cove Animal Control can be reached at 254-547-5584 during regular business hours. After hours calls can be made to the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222. Police also asked that anyone who notices animal acting strangely contact Animal Control immediately.

