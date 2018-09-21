Waco Animal Control captured a bat in Downtown Waco on Tuesday they said tested positive for rabies. Animal control said the bat was on an outside wall in the 600 block of Austin Ave.

An investigation into whether the bat made contact with any humans or other animals in the area turned up negative, according to Animal Control.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was made aware of the discovery but Animal control said it appears to be an isolated case. Animal Control warned that people should always try to avoid contact with bats or other strange animals.

For more information, Animal Control Public Information Officer Luis Leyva can be reached at 254-750-7082.

