Six baby raccoons saved by AdventHealth healthcare workers

KILLEEN, Texas — AdventHealth Central Texas came to the aid of six baby raccoons that were found a few feet away from an opening of a storm drain after overnight rains.

The raccoons were found cold and dirty fur babies were taken inside bundled in towels, according to AdventHealth. The raccoons were carefully cleaned and placed inside a box near a heater to be warm and dry.

A local veterinarian examined the baby raccoons while state wildlife agencies were contacted to determine where to return the tiny raccoons. AdventHealth hopes the baby raccoons will be reunited with their mother or be taken to a new permanent home.

 

