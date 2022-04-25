Six baby raccoons saved by AdventHealth healthcare workers

A local veterinarian examined the baby raccoons while state wildlife agencies were contacted, according to AdventHealth.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — AdventHealth Central Texas came to the aid of six baby raccoons that were found a few feet away from an opening of a storm drain after overnight rains.

The raccoons were found cold and dirty fur babies were taken inside bundled in towels, according to AdventHealth. The raccoons were carefully cleaned and placed inside a box near a heater to be warm and dry.