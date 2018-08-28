WACO, Texas — Neighbors in south Waco said they’re disgusted after seeing what was recently painted on a house in their neighborhood.

A vacant home at the intersection of Lee Street and Elliott Drive was spray painted with a racial slur and offensive symbols.

Several neighbors said a swastika was painted on the house in the past two days.

The vandalized house attracted a lot of attention because it can be seen from I-35.

The words “Bandidos Lives Matter” were painted on the side of the house and “Kill the ni***” was painted on the front of the building more than a week ago, neighbors said.

Donna Gober who has live in the neighborhood nearly 40 years, said the area is diverse and she’s never seen anything like this in this area.

“I was upset. I was angry. I don’t like words like that,” Gober said. “It’s not really in my vocabulary. We have a mixed family so that really bothered me.”

Waco officials said because the house is on private property, there are no code violations for the graffiti and it would be the property owner’s responsibility to clean it up.

Neighbors said they’ve seen the property owner trying to clean up, unsuccessfully.

KCEN Channel 6 checked McLennan County property records and found that the house is the only property owned by CBK Properties. When we tried to track down the owner the only information we found was a post office box in Eddy.

© 2018 KCEN