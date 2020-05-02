TEXAS, USA — With low temperatures and expected rain and sleet in the forecast on Wednesday, drivers should start thinking about taking extra precautions on the road.

Police, emergency management crews, and the Texas Department of Transportation are all doing what they can to keep Central Texas drivers safe on the roads.

"What we've done in preparation for that is we have applied a salt brine solution to our bridges and overpasses in the event we do have some freezing,” Ken Roberts with the Texas Department of Transportation said. “That brine will keep the roadways from icing up."

School districts like Waco Independent School District said that while it's too early to cancel or delay classes, they monitor the National Weather forecast and talk with local transportation and police departments to determine if it's something they have to do.

"Our priority is the safety of our staff and students so when it comes to inclement weather we want to ensure their safety and we want to make a decision as soon as possible," said Josh Wucher, Waco ISD director of Communications.

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for Killeen Independent School District Taina Maya released a statement that said, “The district is monitoring the weather ahead of the cold front expected tomorrow. We will monitor the conditions on the roads, and in the event they are not drivable, we will make the decision to cancel or delay class. The district will only notify parents through our blackboard messaging service, on our district website, on social media, and through local media, if school is cancelled or delayed. Throughout the night we have crews monitoring the condition of the roads across the city and report back to us. in the event of a weather delay, we will send out a message no later than 5:30 a.m. to parents."

TxDot said that since possible rain and sleet aren't expected to last long, they are focusing on bridges and overpasses which freeze much quicker. Their best advice is to just slow down and stay aware.

"It’s much more difficult to stop in a short period of time when roads are icy. Be sure your vehicle is prepared for cold weather. Whether that’s antifreeze or windshield wipers," Roberts said.

Emergency management officials in Temple said they are monitoring the potential for winter weather in the area with several city departments already starting preparations in case freezing temperatures and icy conditions.



The Public Works Department will have two sand spreaders ready for operation beginning Tuesday evening and crews will be inspecting bridges and overpasses throughout the weather event.

Depending on the final forecast, Temple Fire Department is prepared to staff extra response squads to handle an increased number of roadway-related calls. In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department will be sanding the entrances to public facilities like City Hall, Municipal Court, Summit Recreation Center, and Sammons Community Center in order to maintain safety for visitors.

The Temple Police Department will also be assisting in the city’s winter weather response, with patrol officers checking overpasses and bridges for ice as temperatures begin to drop below freezing. If there are areas that require sanding or roads that need to be closed, officers will contact the public works department or appropriate state agency for assistance. In addition, officers will direct any homeless persons to warming shelters operated by local community agencies if they are open. As always, officers will continue to respond to emergency calls, aid any motorists, and share information about roadway conditions with the public if needed.



