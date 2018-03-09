Central Texas — During the day, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60-percent. New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

In the evening. showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees. Southeast wind will be around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50-percent. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

© 2018 KCEN