'Rain or shine' | Cameron Yoe Memorial Football Game will go on Saturday

The Cameron community has now lost three young men, all Cameron Yoe Alumni, in one week. A Saturday Football game will raise money for their families.

CAMERON, Texas — A memorial football game will be held in honor of two Cameron Yoe athletes who drowned Sunday and a third who died Friday in a car wreck. The game starts at 10 a.m. at Yoe Field located at E 13th St Cameron Friday. It will cost $20 to play or $5 to watch.

The community hopes it will provide healing and help to the families that have now lost so much.

"It's a way to try and get people together and share our memories of them," Cameron Yoe Athletic Director Tommy Bashear said. "Hopefully help people with closure and help in their grief and their morning."

Early Friday Morning at about 4:34 a.m., Danny Alexander Perez, 21, of Rosebud, was traveling north on US 77 when his vehicle left the road on the east side, according to Texas DPS Sergent Bryan Washko.

The Dodge Avenger Perez was driving struck a private driveway and vaulted. It rolled over multiple times and ejected Perez. DPS said the investigation found Perez was not wearing his safety belt.

On Sunday, October 22, 22-year-old Traion Smith of Cameron and 30-year-old Desmond Williams of Temple were fishing on a friend's property on CR 139 in Milam County when the boat they were in capsized. Smith and Williams tried to swim to shore, but they both went underwater before they reached the bank.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office said Williams' wife was on the bank at the opposite end of the pond when the accident happened. She called 911 when she saw the men go under the water. Smith's body was recovered Sunday but Williams was not found until Monday afternoon.

Less than a day after the drowning, community members already began to contribute to a memorial outside of the Cameron Yoe football field. Both men played sports at the school district. Williams wore jersey 22 for Cameron Yoe basketball.

Smith, meanwhile, was already a legend in the school district's football program. In Smith's first game as a sophomore at Cameron Yoe, he rushed for more than 200 yards. Cameron Yoe would go on to win state championships in Smith's sophomore and junior years. A devastating injury in a third state championship game prevented a repeat for his senior year. Even so, he finished his high school career with 104 rushing touchdowns.

Former Cameron Yoe Head Coach Rick Rhoades told 6 News Monday, Smith was the best running back to ever go through the program and a great guy both on the field and off.

"He was just a special kid. If you ever came across Traion, you'll find he had a smile on his face and a personality that everybody loves," Rhoades said.

Rhoades, Bashear and other Cameron Yoe Alumni were already putting together a memorial football game to raise money for the families of Smith and Williams Monday. The Perez family will now be included as well.