Austin City Council approves more trail safety as family members of victims continue push for permanent options

The move comes after calls for safety improvements in the area following two recent drowning deaths at Lady Bird Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has taken a step toward improving safety in the Rainey Street Historic District.

At its meeting Thursday, the council approved a resolution directing the interim city manager to make recommendations and "take immediate and longer-term actions" to create a safer environment in the area. The resolution was sponsored by Councilmembers Zohaib ''Zo'' Qadri (District 9), José Velásquez (District 3), Alison Alter (District 10) and José ''Chito'' Vela (District 4).

This comes shortly after the City announced it would be increasing patrols near Rainey Streets and the And and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail following the drowning deaths of Jason John and Jonathan Honey. Police will be in the popular entertainment district, and more park rangers are set to be stationed along the trail.

"It's the first step and it's not it would it would be it wouldn't be proper to be complacent or just to take this as a final win," said District 9 council member Zo Qadri.

But not everyone is convinced.

"Until there's action, like true action, true things coming to fruition. And right now it's just empty promises. And so, yeah, I mean, talk is cheap," said Melanie Raymond, the sister of Julio Santos III who's body was found in the lake in 2015.

In February, John was pulled from Lady Bird Lake. Roughly a month later, in early April, Honey was also pulled from the lake. Police have said both cases remain under investigation, but there is no evidence of foul play in either case.

In the wake of both John's and Honey's deaths – and in previous cases – Austinites have called on the City of Austin to improve safety at Lady Bird Lake and in the Rainey Street area. Safety advocates have asked for more lighting and cameras.

Since 2014, the City says there have been five drownings near the Rainey Street Trailhead. Three that occurred between 2014 and 2018 were ruled accidental, and the City said none of the autopsies revealed "trauma consistent with an assault" are any indication of foul play.

For Melanie Raymond this hits close to home. In 2015, her brother Julio Santos III went missing after a night out and was found dead days later in the lake.

His death was ruled suspicious at first, but police later said there was no foul play. That's something Melanie and her family still have a problem with.

"We knew from the beginning and we still believe that this was not an accident. This is not a coincidence that's happening to these other gentlemen," said Raymond.

With council's safety measures approved today from Item 77, there's already some of those safety measures in play like temporary fencing that's along the trail, also a sign warning of drowning risks.

But there is actually a break in the fence and it's not the only one there's a couple along the trail. It could be for kayak or boat access one could believe but it also leaves the lake wide open to the trail.

"We saw the temporary fencing and the lighting and the signage grow up, but we obviously know that that wasn't enough," said Qadri.

Council Member Zo Qadri says the city's also working with bar owners on Rainey Street to raise awareness and distribute drink testing strips. Both things that trail goers like Dan Buzaid say is necessary.

"I mean, Rainey Street is turned into the new Dirty Six. So I'm sure there's definitely people trying to slip something into someone's drink," said Buzaid.

"We shouldn't have to worry when we go downtown and we drink and have fun. We shouldn't have to worry about not coming home," said Raymond.

Even after the vote there is no set timeline to when these permanent changes could be coming but now it is up to Interim City Manager Garza to implement them.

Ford Sanders on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram