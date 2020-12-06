KILLEEN, Texas — A rally and candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Javier Ambler on Sunday at Lions Club Park in Killeen at 5:00 p.m.

Ambler drove home from playing poker on March 28, 2019, when he failed to dim the headlights of his SUV to oncoming traffic. A Williamson County sheriff’s deputy initiated a stop and began chasing him for the minor traffic violation. After Ambler apparently refused to pull over, a pursuit that lasted 22 minutes and ended when Ambler’s Honda Pilot crashed north of Downtown Austin. Ambler died that day.

RELATED: ‘I can’t breathe!’ | Video released from 2019 death of Austin-area black man in deputies’ custody

The Let's Move Facebook page posted about the want for justice for Ambler.

"Hey family, we will be hosting a rally and candlelight vigil in honor of Javier Ambler. We want justice and we need to come together and make our voices and demands be heard," the post said. "The video from the bodycam footage was finally released after a whole year. We are NOT sweeping this under the rug. Justice needs to be served. Let’s Move. Please share this and get the word out! We need to come together as a community and support each other."

Also on KCENTV.com:

President Trump at North Dallas church: 'We're not defunding police'

Bell County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, largest single day increase since outbreak began

Scam Alert | Waco Water Utility Services warns customers of bill payment scam