Rally on the Valley cruises into Waco

WACO, Texas — Loud cars, low-rides, and nice paint were all over Valley Mills Drive on Saturday in Waco when Rally on the Valley took place.
It's a popular car event in Waco that happens every year and has been going on for decades. It is one of the biggest motor events in the Lone Star State and organizers said they were expecting more than 5,000 cars to attend this year, cruising in and out of Waco on Highway 6.
“Just driving our cars, we spend years fixing these cars up, just money and time. And we enjoy getting to drive them, and just everybody enjoys looking at them," said Pete, a car owner from Ft. Worth.
He and his crew made the drive to support one of their friends who was competing in one of the many car shows that occurred on Valley Mills on Saturday.
The event is aimed at bringing together car enthusiasts who share the same passion. While Waco Police were enforcing racing and other activities, organizers were more focused on bringing people together.