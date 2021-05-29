Rally on the Valley cruises into Waco

Parking lots along Valley Mills Drive were filled with car enthusiasts and their rides showing off their work to the community as part of the event.

WACO, Texas — Loud cars, low-rides, and nice paint were all over Valley Mills Drive on Saturday in Waco when Rally on the Valley took place.

It's a popular car event in Waco that happens every year and has been going on for decades. It is one of the biggest motor events in the Lone Star State and organizers said they were expecting more than 5,000 cars to attend this year, cruising in and out of Waco on Highway 6.

“Just driving our cars, we spend years fixing these cars up, just money and time. And we enjoy getting to drive them, and just everybody enjoys looking at them," said Pete, a car owner from Ft. Worth.

He and his crew made the drive to support one of their friends who was competing in one of the many car shows that occurred on Valley Mills on Saturday.