Rally held to oppose Texas House Bill 3979 in Belton

The bill would limit or ban the teachings of critical race theory in Texas.

BELTON, Texas — A rally against Texas House Bill 3979 was held in Belton on Saturday. Educators, parents, students and those who oppose the bill that would limit or ban the teaching of critical race theory attended.

The bill maintains that teachers cannot be compelled to discuss current events and must explore various view points without giving deference to either side.

The bill has already been approved in the House and the Senate and was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk on June 1 but has yet to be signed.

“This bill went by so fast and went through so fast that a lot of people don’t know what it’s about and don’t understand the ramifications of the bill," Aya Fubara Eneli, a parent said. "Our students are miseducated; the issues we’re dealing with today are just gonna be exacerbated.”

Speakers at the rally explained how the bill would affect teachings in the classroom and raising awareness was their main priority. Jennifer Lee of Killeen ISD said that she wants to be allowed to teach a full history lesson.