WACO, Texas — Rapoport Academy has extended spring break by a week as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Although there are no confirmed cases in McLennan County, the school decided to extend the break and classes will resume March 23.

"Because your child's safety, and the safety of all of our family members, it of utmost importance, Rapoport Academy has made the decision to extend spring break by an additional week," Superintendent Neumann said in a statement.

He added that the board of directors will meet Monday, march 16 to "discuss the impact of extending spring break and additional measures that may need to be taken, or considered, in the days ahead."

During the extended break, students will still be able to receive "to-go" lunches. Meals will be served to any student throughout the campus that requests them, but they will only be served out of the DCAC on Quinn Campus at 1020 Elm Ave.

Those students wishing to receive a meal may text 254-301-9407 between 7:30-9 a.m. The text needs to include the first and last name of the student, along with the student numbers of each student receiving a meal. The building will only be open until 12:30 p.m. for the meals.

