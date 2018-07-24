Director Sean Hobbs has the latest coming to DVD and digital this week. Here's a list:
New Movies on Disc and Digital
- Read Player One - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
- The Con is On - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Love After Love - IFC, Not Rated
- Little Pink House - Goldwyn, Rated PG-13
- Sunset Society - Cleopatra, Not Rated
- Operation Red Sea - Well Go USA, Noted Rated
- Ismael's Ghost - Magnolia, Rated R
Older Favorites on Blu-Ray:
- Supergirl - Warner Archive, Rated PG
- Memoirs of an Invisible Man - Shout! Factory, Rated PG-13
- In The Moth of Madness - Scream Factory, Rated R
- Mission: Impossible - Paramount, Rated PG-13
New To Netflix:
- Father of the Year - Rated TV-14
- Duck Duck Goose - Rated PG
- Liza Schlesinger: Elder Millenial - Not Rated
New to Amazon Prime:
- Zoe - Rated R
Coming to Zulu Tomorrow:
- Castle Rock - Rated TV-14
New to Own Digitally:
- Breaking In - Universal, Rated PG-13
- The Death of Superman - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
- Life of the Party - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
