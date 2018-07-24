Director Sean Hobbs has the latest coming to DVD and digital this week. Here's a list:

New Movies on Disc and Digital

Read Player One - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Warner Bros, Rated PG-13 The Con is On - Lionsgate, Rated R

Love After Love - IFC, Not Rated

Little Pink House - Goldwyn, Rated PG-13

Sunset Society - Cleopatra, Not Rated

Operation Red Sea - Well Go USA, Noted Rated

Ismael's Ghost - Magnolia, Rated R

Older Favorites on Blu-Ray:

Supergirl - Warner Archive, Rated PG

Memoirs of an Invisible Man - Shout! Factory, Rated PG-13

In The Moth of Madness - Scream Factory, Rated R

Mission: Impossible - Paramount, Rated PG-13

New To Netflix:

Father of the Year - Rated TV-14

Duck Duck Goose - Rated PG

Liza Schlesinger: Elder Millenial - Not Rated

New to Amazon Prime:

Zoe - Rated R

Coming to Zulu Tomorrow:

Castle Rock - Rated TV-14

New to Own Digitally:

Breaking In - Universal, Rated PG-13

The Death of Superman - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Life of the Party - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

