Director Sean Hobbs has the latest coming to DVD and digital this week. Here's a list:

New Movies on Disc and Digital

  • Read Player One - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
  • The Con is On - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Love After Love - IFC, Not Rated
  • Little Pink House - Goldwyn, Rated PG-13
  • Sunset Society - Cleopatra, Not Rated
  • Operation Red Sea - Well Go USA, Noted Rated
  • Ismael's Ghost - Magnolia, Rated R

Older Favorites on Blu-Ray:

  • Supergirl - Warner Archive, Rated PG
  • Memoirs of an Invisible Man - Shout! Factory, Rated PG-13
  • In The Moth of Madness - Scream Factory, Rated R
  • Mission: Impossible - Paramount, Rated PG-13

New To Netflix:

  • Father of the Year - Rated TV-14
  • Duck Duck Goose - Rated PG
  • Liza Schlesinger: Elder Millenial - Not Rated

New to Amazon Prime:

  • Zoe - Rated R

Coming to Zulu Tomorrow:

  • Castle Rock - Rated TV-14

New to Own Digitally:

  • Breaking In - Universal, Rated PG-13
  • The Death of Superman - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
  • Life of the Party - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
