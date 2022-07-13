Record level inflation negatively impacts local restaurants

Restaurant owners in Temple say soaring food costs are forcing them to increase their menu prices. They worry this will continue and their businesses will suffer.

TEMPLE, Texas — Rising costs and record-level inflation is forcing some Temple restaurants to raise their menu prices.

Norris Barr, the chef and co-owner of Ras Kitchen, said the price of cooking oil has doubled compared to last June. Food and building expenses are also making them raise the costs of the items on their menu.

Barr says even the way they do take-out has changed.

"We used to use the plastic containers, now I have to change to the styrofoam containers because the price of containers was already high," Barr said. "Now with the inflation of prices, I had to change my whole to-go situation."

"Old" Jody's Restaurant in Temple will raise its menu prices by ten to 15 percent.

"All the materials and supplies that you need have had a big increase, you know its everything across the board," Joey Franks, the owner of "Old" Jody's Restaurant said.

During this time, Franks said the business has also seen bread and cracker shortages. Because of this, they now make their own bread.

Franks added that it is not just the prices on the menu that have been impacted. Him and his workers now have to pay more for gas to get to work, and that puts a strain on them.

Emilie Wright, the co-owner of Ras Kitchen said they have also felt the impact of gas prices. She said maintenance for her building is adding up.

"If I have to get a service call done, now I pay more for that service because they pay more for gas," Wright said.

As for the future, Wright said she hopes the minimum wage will increase.

"I think things will continue to go up and the value of the dollar is the only thing that is going down," Wright said.