Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays

Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps, says that with the historically low numbers, there is an increase in families in need this year.

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit.

The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities.

“The number of families needing assistance this year has increased dramatically,” Beckham said, “with the number of people asking for food tripling since last January. Now with donations falling short, we will be challenged to meet the needs of everyone who knocks on our door.”

With more demand for assistance in the community, the Salvation Army has been unable to hire enough workers to fill their quota for the year. However, the non-profit is still grateful for those that have still volunteered.

“We are grateful to everyone who has given this year,” Beckham said. “Our donors are partnering with us in helping some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Because of the need, we ask others to help us by donating online. Every dollar stays local.”

Our very own Texas Today crew helped with "ringing in" donations.

“Our initial goal was to have a ringer at every door of every Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club and Walmart in Bell County. Then we tried to cover just Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Black Friday to Christmas Eve," Beckham said.

With low in-person numbers, there is still time to donate online. A virtual Red Kettle for Bell County is accepting online donations here.

For more information, check out their website.