Reese Witherspoon spoke to fans from all over the country at Magnolia Silos about what growing up in the south has meant to her Thursday.

The Academy Award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur was in Waco for her "Whiskey in a Tea Cup" book tour. The book recently topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

Fans were lined up as early as 9 a.m. for the event that didn't open doors until 6:30 p.m..

Those who purchased tickets to see Witherspoon received a signed copy of the autobiography that describes the Southern lifestyle and some traditions she said she loves and takes with her.

However, some said they were disappointed they wouldn't have a chance to shake Witherspoon's hand or take photos with the author.

"I bought the tickets the second they went on sale," Damon Vargas, a fan who drove from Oklahoma, said. "I was heart broken that this was the only spot that didn't have a meet and greet."

