Registered sex offender arrested for online solicitation of a minor

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit arrested Kirk McClain Douglas Wednesday, a registered sex offender in Bell County, for online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Douglas’ arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman, Precinct 2. The suggested bond amount is $100,000. Douglas is in the Bell County Jail, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The Special Crimes Unit has requested any minor who has had sexual contact with DOUGLAS, to please contact their office at 254-933-6769.