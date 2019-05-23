MART, Texas — Nineteen days after coming into the world, Grayson Dean Alfaro died from an infection.

"I think if you ask any person that loses a child, you don't really have a choice but to keep going," Hollie Alfaro, Grayson's mom, said. "There's nothing else you can do."

Alfaro wants to honor her son's life after it was cut short. She created a scholarship for a Mart High School senior, which is the same school Grayson would have attended.

Remembering baby Grayson: A mother's commitment to education

"Grayson is looking at me, and if I were to just give up then he died in vain," Alfaro said. "It helps me to give this to someone else that I know really needs it."

After going through the applications, Alfaro said Nathan Jaimes' stood out.

"I just had a feeling I think Grayson kind of lead me to him," Alfaro said.

Jaimes said he plans on using the $1,000 scholarship to help pay for college, where he will get his nursing degree.

"Makes me feel great," Jaimes said. "Someone believes in me, you know?"

Other popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Waco quadruplets celebrate 1st birthday

Texas expansion of medical cannabis nears finish line after Senate approval

Emails uncovered in Channel 6 investigation show Killeen fire hydrants haven't been inspected in years