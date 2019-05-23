MART, Texas — Nineteen days after coming into the world, Grayson Dean Alfaro died from an infection.

"I think if you ask any person that loses a child, you don't really have a choice but to keep going," Grayson's mom Hollie Alfaro said. "There's nothing else you can do."

Alfaro wants to honor her son's life after it was cut short. She created a scholarship for a Mart High School senior, which is the same school Grayson would have attended.

Remembering baby Grayson: A mother's commitment to education

"Grayson is looking at me, and if I were to just give up then he died in vain," Alfaro said. "It helps me to give this to someone else that I know really needs it."

After going through the applications, Alfaro said Nathan Jaimes' stood out.

"I just had a feeling I think Grayson kind of led me to him," Alfaro said.

Jaimes said he plans on using the $1,000 scholarship to help pay for his nursing degree.

"Makes me feel great," Jaimes said. "Someone believes in me, you know?"

