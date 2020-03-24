WACO, Texas — The rush to contain the coronavirus is giving millions of parents a new job.

Nationwide a total of 45 states have shut down schools entirely, which means more than 52 million students are now forced to learn from home.

Educators in Central Texas are working to answer questions parents may have with a Facebook Live event Tuesday at 9 a.m. The event is called “It Takes a Village” and it’s being hosted by Education Service Center Region 12 in Waco.

Andi McNair, the digital innovation specialist said this is a time to come together.

"We have a choice right now whether or not we see this as an obstacle or an opportunity and it is an obstacle, make no mistake, I mean this is not where any of us would like to be,” McNair said.

Switching from parent to teacher can be difficult, especially during these uncertain times. That’s why McNair said ESC Region 12 is providing parents with practical ideas and resources for remote learning.

Jennifer Marshall-Higgins, the director of communication said adjusting to this may take some time, so be patient.

"As parents we need to give ourselves grace in learning what this looks like and being realistic and also give grace to our educators,” Marhsall-Higgins said.

Their advice right now is to be realistic, utilize your resources, and prioritize relationships. It’s unrealistic to recreate an 8-hour school day at home.

"It's going to look different for everyone and that's okay right now,” McNair said.

Look for opportunities for learning at home, whether it be cooking or math. Try to find some structure and don’t forget being outside, going for walks, and playing is beneficial.

"It is important to be flexible because this isn't school and they're not at home just for the sake of being at home right now. They're at home during a very difficult time,” McNair said.

The ESC Region 12 Facebook Live event aims to answer questions that parents, educators, and community members may have.

