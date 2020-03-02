TEMPLE, Texas —

Sonya Hodges moved into the Canyon Creek Town Homes on July 31, 2018. She has one vehicle, but Hodges said she had issues with management when trying to get a permanent parking sticker.

“When I took her my registration, she said they couldn’t use it to give me a permanent sticker. She couldn’t explain it to me,” Hodges said.

Hodges said management gives her a temporary sticker for every month. Rent is due by the fifth of each month, but Hodges says she must get her new sticker right before the previous month ends.

She wasn’t able to get to the office last week. On February 1, at 4:17 A.M., Rapid Recovery of TX towed away her vehicle. The company charged $298 to get it back. It’s the second time it has happened.

“I freaking live here! It’s aggravating,” Hodges said.

6 News Reporter Andrew Moore noticed some resident vehicles had permanent stickers and some did not, but it was not clear why. While such information is normally provided with a rental agreement, Hodges said Canyon Creek Town Homes never provided her any documents explaining how the parking permits work. Other tenants in the complex complained about having parking permit issues with management as well, but didn’t want to go on record.

The Canyon Creek Town Homes office was not open Sunday.

So, is there a solution? Fortunately, yes.

According to Texas Property Code § 92.0131(b):

“If at the time a lease agreement is executed a landlord has vehicle towing or parking rules or policies that apply to the tenant, the landlord shall provide to the tenant a copy of the rules or policies before the lease agreement is executed. The copy of the rules or policies must be:

(1) signed by the tenant;

(2) included in a lease agreement signed by the tenant; or

(3) included in an attachment to the lease agreement that is signed by the tenant, but only if the attachment is expressly referred to in the lease agreement.”

According to Texas Property Code § 92.0131(c-1):

“As a precondition for allowing a tenant to park in a specific parking space or a common parking area that the landlord has made available for tenant use, the landlord may require a tenant to provide only the make, model, color, year, license number, and state of registration of the vehicle to be parked.”

6 News will check in with the office this week.

Find more information on your rights when it comes to towing here.

See the full section of of Texas law on tenant property here.

