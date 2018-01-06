In the wake of Governor Greg Abbott’s unveiling of a 40 page, 40 strategy plan to improve school safety, Congressman John Carter said he supports the expansion of the School Marshal program. The existing program aims to arm school employees. It is just one of many proposals in the plan unveiled on Wednesday.

It comes in the aftermath of the shooting in Santa Fe High School, killing 10, just a couple of weeks ago.

Congressman John Carter, representing the 31st District in Central Texas, said he agrees each state will have to set up a plan for how to improve school safety separately. And he said he believes Texas will do it best.

"The Governor jumped on this hard and I think he did it right," Carter said.

The Congressman explained the most important aspect of any school safety plan is about isolating the perpetrator and finding a safe place for the children. He said he agrees with the Governor about limiting access to schools. Carter also told Channel 6 schools may have to add in some kind of detectors to help keep the students safe.

But he notes one of the biggest challenges will be funding the measures, with thousands of schools in the state. Carter says many of the ideas will rack up quite a bill.

"I don't know how many schools we have in Texas, but it's hundreds of thousands," he said.

However, the topic has become much more personal for him.

“I have 6 grandchildren. Now 3 of those grandchildren will be going to public school next year. So I got skin in this game big time. My treasure is going to school next year. And that’s the only treasure I’ve really got on this Earth," Carter said.

Carter does, however, say he is still supportive of citizen’s Second Amendment Rights, the right to own a gun.

To learn more about Abbott's plan, click here.

