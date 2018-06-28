The House approved a $675 billion spending bill Thursday for the Defense Department which includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military, the Associated Press reported.

Lawmakers approved the FY19 Defense Appropriations bill, 359-49 and the vote will send the bill to the Senate where the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a similar measure.

The bill included language from Congressman John Carter (TX-31) to help set a standard to prosecute juvenile-on-juvenile sexual assault cases that occurred on military installations.

Carter left the following statement:

For far too long, juvenile-on-juvenile sexual crimes that have occurred on military installations have gone unprosecuted. As a judge for 20 years, I tried hundreds of juvenile sexual assault cases, and these young victims deserve justice. It is our responsibility to protect children, and this language directs the Secretary of Defense and Department of Justice to explore creating memorandums of understanding with local jurisdictions, so there is a standard in place to ensure the guilty parties are appropriately dealt with to avoid repeat offenders and more victims.

FY19 Defense Appropriation Bill highlights:

$674.6 billion for Department of Defense, increase of $17.1 billion above fiscal year 2018

Fully funds a 2.6% pay raise for the military

$1.5 billion for the upgrade of 135 Abrams tanks

$34.4 billion for the Defense Health Program to provide care for our troops, military families and retirees

