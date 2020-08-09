Rep. John Carter announces $3.1 million in CARES Act funding for Texas’ 31st District

TEMPLE, Texas — Representative John Carter announced $3,148,711 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for Texas’ 31st district Tuesday.
The CARES Act established $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding to help prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
This money is part of the third tranche of CDBG CARES Act funding. The Community Development Block Grants will be given to:
- City of Killeen: $726,841
- City of Temple: $409,099
- City of Round Rock: $668,787
- Williamson County: $1,343,984
“Six months ago when I supported the CARES Act, I knew how important it would be that the funding appropriated make its way to the local level,” Carter said. “Coronavirus has created challenges unique to each location, so I’m glad to see federal dollars put in the hands of local leadership to address their specific needs. This $3.1 million will go a long way in helping these communities navigate the unknowns caused by COVID-19.”
