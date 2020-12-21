Rep. John Carter secures $48.7 million for Fort Hood, $60 million for privatized housing

FORT HOOD, Texas — Representative John Carter announced Monday, $48.7 million for Fort Hood in the fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations bill.
The funding includes $32.7 million for a fuel facilities project and $16 million to complete battalion headquarters. The legislation also includes $60 million as part of a $200 million investment for privatized housing oversight and support.
“As the top Republican on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m proud to deliver these victories for the men and women at Ft. Hood,” Carter said. “It’s always been my goal to provide the resources necessary for the soldiers to do their jobs safely and effectively. These additional investments increase quality of life and help maintain readiness of our military.”
The fiscal year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill is included in the FY21 consolidated appropriations bill that is expected to reach the house floor Monday.
