Report: Exxon to increase gas, diesel production in Beaumont

Gov. Greg Abbott commented on the $2-billion oil refinery expansion on social media, describing it as "great news for our mighty oil & gas industry."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Exxon Mobil Corp is expected to increase its gasoline and diesel production at its refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to a report by Reuters.

"Oil production is expected to reach a new high in 2023 thanks to hardworking Texans," he wrote. "Texas energy powers the world."

Exxon spokesperson Chevalier Gray told Reuters that the refinery will add 250,000 barrels a day of all-new supply by Jan. 31. Exxon plans to slowly increase this amount with time, Reuters reported.

This increase would make the Beaumont refinery location the second largest in the U.S.

