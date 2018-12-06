A man was arrested early Tuesday morning for possessing child pornography.

Search and arrest warrants were executed at an apartment complex at 1800 Plateau Vista Blvd. in Round Rock, according to the Williamson County Sheriffs' Office

An investigation began in March after Instagram reported 38-year-old Pedro Nimaja-Pol was uploading child pornography images to their platform.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are still retrieving images from devices seized during the search warrant.

