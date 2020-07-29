Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask, tests positive for COVID-19

Politico reports Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas Wednesday with President Donald Trump, but he tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has previously refused to wear a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm feeling quite well, that's why I was so surprised when the test came back positive," Congressman Gohmert said.

During an interview in June with CNN, when asked why he didn't wear a mask, Gohmert responded, "I don't have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I've never had it. But if I get it, you'll never see me without a mask."

Gohmert says that while he prefers not to wear a mask, he has been wearing one. Now that he's tested positive, he doesn't plan to go anywhere without wearing a mask.

"Obviously we're doing this online and you see me without a mask but not in person," Gohmert said. "While I have the coronavirus, I should not be meeting anybody without having a mask on."

Katherine Faulders a reporter with ABC News posted on her Twitter account this morning that Gohmert returned to Capitol Hill to tell his staff in-person about his positive test. However, Gohmert denies this account.

"No," he said. "Somebody called before I got back to the office. Obviously I wasn't going to be within six feet of anybody and I wasn't going to do it without a mask on."

The reason masks are recommended is not to protect yourself from the virus but to protect others from you.

NET Health CEO George Roberts says Gohmert's case is just another example that it doesn't matter who you are, anyone can contract COVID-19.

"The biggest thing you can do is number, one stay home when you're sick," Roberts said. "I saw Congressman Gohmert is asymptomatic, so he doesn't fit in that category. But the social distancing, we encourage everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other."

Gohmert's opponent, Hank Gilbert, wished the congressman well after hearing of the diagnosis.

"It is imperative we listen to science and wear our masks," Gilbert said. "In all seriousness, I hope Louie gets well soon. This is a serious disease."

Rep. Gohmert went back to his Capitol Hill office after testing positive for COVID-19 at the White House. The question now is -- where does he quarantine? Reporting w/ @benyc https://t.co/sSPKj95XVQ — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 29, 2020