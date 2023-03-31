Report of an active shooter causes lockdown at a Chilton ISD school

The district says there was never an immediate threat to students or faculty.

CHILTON, Texas — Chilton ISD sent a letter to parents about a report of an active shooter at one of the district's schools on Friday, March 31.

According to the district, at around 8:40 a.m. someone reported an active shooter in a Chilton ISD bathroom to the Falls County Sheriff's Department.

After receiving this information the school quickly entered a lockdown and stayed that way until officers were able to clear every classroom.

The district says that the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify the source of the call and is conducting an investigation.

Chilton ISD is thankful for the quick police response stating, "We commend the law enforcement agencies involved for their immediate response and our district is committed to cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations being conducted by these agencies."

The school district also thanks members of its guardian team who are trained to respond to active shooter situations.

Chilton ISD says this incident is a good reminder for students to speak up and report any threats or suspicious activity, so that those concerns can be taken care of immediately.

The school district also reminds everyone that is has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence on school property and those who violate will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

To view the entire letter addressed to parents, visit here.