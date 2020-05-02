DALLAS — A police report says a Texas officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in December opened fire while the pair had “an altercation of some sort."

The report filed with the Texas attorney general’s office says Temple officer Carmen DeCruz tried to pull Michael Dean over for speeding on the night of Dec. 2. The 28-year-old did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued."

The report does not detail what proceeded the shooting but says the most serious offense Dean would have been charged with was “evading in a vehicle."

The Texas Rangers say they are still investigating.

When Dean was killed, he was not carrying and did not display or use a weapon.

A past police report said the incident was the result of a “traffic stop/evading." Dean was pulled over at 8:12 p.m. in the 3200 block of Little River Rd. It’s still unclear what the initial traffic stop was for.

The Temple NAACP held multiple protests after Dean was killed, demanding answers.

During one protest, Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh said, "We have to heal as a community and we cannot start the healing process until we find out what happened and that's all our requesting."





