6 hospitalized after Plano home leveled in explosion, officials say

The explosion happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive in Plano, according to Plano Fire Department officials.

Six people were taken to the hospital and a Plano home was completely leveled with significant damage to neighboring homes Monday after an explosion.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive, according to Plano Fire Department officials. Fire officials said they shut off natural gas lines in the area. Atmos is on the scene, officials said.

Fire department officials said there is no known cause of the explosion at this time.

Plano fire officials said that one person was inside the home when the explosion happened. The other five people were residents of the home next door.

Plano Fire Department Capt. Peggy Harrell told WFAA near the scene that some windows were knocked out on homes across the street from the explosion, and said some residents said they felt the explosion from a mile away, among those, staff at the Haggard Library.

One neighbor who lives two streets down from the explosion said he heard a "really aggressive lightning strike" followed by two big booms.

"After that explosion happened, my walls were vibrating, everything in the house was vibrating," he described. "It felt like my whole house had shifted over."

The roads surrounding the house have been blocked off, and fire officials asked people to stay away from the scene.

Video from above the scene showed the lot where the home once stood covered with debris. Homes adjacent to the lot also appeared to have damage. The department is using drones to assess the damage.

In a statement, Plano Mayor John Muns called the explosion a "tragedy."

"We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We’re asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers.”