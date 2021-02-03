Several people dead after vehicle crash in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirms that multiple people are dead after a crash in Imperial County, located near the Mexico border and about 50 miles from the Arizona border.
During a news conference at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Managing Director of the Emergency Department, Judy Cruz said, “We believe there was 28 passengers in this S.U.V. that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. 14 were dead on the scene. Four of them were flown out from the scene, 7 patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where unfortunately one of those has died since arrival." Se
