Republican, Democratic Party chairs say sign stealing has to stop

WACO, Texas — Both Republican and Democratic Party signs in McLennan County have been vandalized, stolen or damaged since the beginning of the last phase of the 2020 campaign, according to Republican Party Chair Brad Holland and Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty.

Holland and Duty both committed to and reiterated their vow to keep this campaign clean.

"We recognize that we cannot control all of the comments that appear on local chat boards and social media accounts, or the behavior of partisans, but we would like to jointly ask the good people of McLennan County to refrain from ruining or stealing political signage. It is counterproductive and just plain juvenile to engage in this kind of behavior,” Duty said.

The two political parties in McLennan County encouraged people that have yard signs on display to put them back from the street, preferably in the line of sight to a security light or security camera. This discourages people from taking signs from private property.

“We have just a few short weeks until the election day, November 3. Let us use this time to talk about issues and ideas which we solve and the ballot box, and leave the political advertising alone,” Holland said.

Both also encouraged people to report theft or damage to signs to the local party office and to local law enforcement. You can access a report form on the Waco PD website.