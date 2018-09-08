Research website Niche.com released its 2019 Best School Districts in Texas list and several local districts crack the top 100. Midway tops local schools. The site ranks Midway as #12 in the state and gives the district an A+ rating.

Other local schools that earned an A and can be found in the Top 100 are:

#56 - McGregor ISD

#73 Lorena ISD

#75 Crawford ISD

#79 China Spring ISD

#82 Belton ISD

Several of the major districts in Central Texas didn't fare as well. Waco ISD ranked 594, Temple ISD ranked 598 and Killeen ISD was can be found at #704.

Niche.com says their rankings are based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

The full list can be found on their website.

