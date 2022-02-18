'You could see the smoke and flames' | Temple resident helps neighbors escape apartment complex fire

Seven adults and one child were in various apartments of the 16-apartment building at the time of the fire, according to Temple Fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple resident Andrew Blackwell helped save lives Friday when he saw smoke and flames coming from the Wind Crest Apartments.

Blackwell told 6 News he alerted other residents of the flames when he was coming back from the store. While waiting for police to arrive, he helped evacuate residents from the bottom floor.

"When I came back from the store you could see the smoke and flames so I called 9-1-1 and I tried to get my neighbors out from the bottom and other apartments and they sent the police and the fire department”

Around 11:00 a.m. Temple Fire and Rescue units arrived at the 1300 Block of S. 23rd Street. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-story of the apartment building, according to reports.

Firefighters evacuated the rest of the residents and put out the fire located in a second-story breezeway of the building. The aftermath revealed heavy smoke and water damage throughout the second floor, according to Temple fire unit.

Seven adults and one child were in various apartments of the 16-apartment building at the time of the fire, according to Temple Fire.

One of the residents was taken to Baylor Scott and White with a non-fire-related injury. No other injuries were reported, according to the Temple fire unit.