Fire in Temple damages RV, leaving one without home

Temple Fire and Rescue said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an RV on Mar. 5.

TEMPLE, Texas — A fire in Temple has reportedly left one person displaced from their home, says Temple Fire and Rescue.

Fire and Rescue reported that they responded to a structure fire in the area of E. Garfield St. and N. 12th St. at 11:43 a.m. on Mar. 5.

They reported that crews found a Recreational Vehicle on fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from inside on the scene.

Temple Fire and Rescue said nine units responded to the blaze, along with Temple Police and Temple EMS.

Fire crews said they were able to put the fire out quickly. The occupant of the RV, reportedly an employee of a business the RV was located behind, was not injured in the fire. The employee had reportedly been living in the RV, but will unfortunately be displaced from the home due to the fire.

Fire and Rescue stated that nearby equipment and materials were damaged in the fire but reported no injuries.

Temple,Texas - (March 5, 2023) This morning at 11:43am Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to reports of a structure... Posted by Temple Fire & Rescue on Sunday, March 5, 2023