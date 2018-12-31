WACO, Texas — Residents of an apartment building at 2816 N. 19th St. in Waco may not be able to stay after one of the top units caught fire around 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Waco Fire Department. The fire marshal is investigating the direct cause of the fire.

The department responded to a call around 7 a.m. and was able to put out the fire in 5 minutes. Three residents and their pets all escaped safely with no injuries, according to the department.

Among the 4 units of the apartment building, 3 units were occupied with residents at the time of the fire. One resident said they noticed an "electrical smell."

Smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the building, according to a Tweet from the department's Twitter page.

The electric meter may have to be pulled as a safety precaution to determine the cause of the fire, according to the department.

The department will work with the Red Cross to help in the recovery process.

STRUCTURE FIRE- 2816 N. 19th St. Units arriving at reported apartment fire with smoke showing from the 2nd floor. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) December 31, 2018

