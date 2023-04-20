Temple resident and dog escape from house fire

23 Temple Fire personnel responded to the fire on April 19.

TEMPLE, Texas — One Temple resident and their dog were able to escape from a house fire on Wednesday, April 19, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue said said they responded around 4:58 p.m. to a structure fire at a home in the 1100 block of N. 14th Street. Crews said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Temple Fire and Rescue said they had the flames under control by 5:26 a.m., but the fire had caused "significant damage" to the roof and back room of the home.

One resident and one dog were reportedly in the home when the call came in, but both were able to escape. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the fire with nine apparatus/units and 23 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.

No cause of the fire has been reported at this time.