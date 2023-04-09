Residents concerned over Lake Belton water quality after more than 300 tires found due to lowering water levels

A community cleanup event has been scheduled for Sept. 16.

BELTON, Texas — As the severe drought continues in Central Texas, low water levels have revealed countless items in Lake Belton, which are now causing some concerns for residents.

So far, over 300 tires have been uncovered in the lake and now the community is hoping to get rid of them at a clean-up event scheduled for Saturday, Sept 16 at 8:30 a.m. Community members are asked to meet at Cedar Park near Lake Belton.

It's currently unclear exactly how the tires appeared in the state-owned lake. Some speculate that engineers put the tires there to help fish breed, while others say the lake used to be a dumping ground.

6 News Reporter Adriana Alexander spoke with the cleanup organizer Monday to learn more about how the community can help get rid of these tires and will have more on this story Monday night during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, which you can stream on kcentv.com, our 6 News mobile app or our KCEN 6+ streaming app on Roku and Firestick.