WACO, TX — About 30 members of the East Waco community joined the fight reclaim a building at 713 Elm Avenue they say was sold illegally.

Linda Lewis is the current president of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation. The lawsuit alleges she sold the building to CrossFit Waco without the right to do so. Former members of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation said they plan to sue her to return the building to the community.

Waco resident Barbara Hardin said her organization has leased the building for ten years, but was told by Lewis they had to leave.

"It was kind of devastating to us, to let us know that we had to move all of a sudden,” Hardin said. "That was not right."

Lewis declined to comment on the situation, citing advise from her lawyer to avoid speaking with media.

The former board members of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation said they have no issue with CrossFit Waco or the fact they're moving their gym from 8th St. to the building at 713 Elm Ave. -- they just want the building back into the hands of the community.

