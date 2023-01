A water line in the area of Pecan Valley Drive and Briarcliff Road is being repaired, the city said.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced crews are repairing a water line in the Pecan Valley Drive and Briarcliff Road area that has left residents with little to no water.

Around 10 a.m., a 12-inch main pipe failed in the area, according to the city.

Repairs are estimated to take between 12 to 14 hours.

