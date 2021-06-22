Reskilling grants available for students, workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic at MCC

MCC was awarded $112,500 in funding by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to help students that stopped attending classed due the pandemic.

WACO, Texas — College students and workers affected by the COVID-19 looking to get back on track to earning a certificate or degree may be eligible for funding through a grant given to McLennan Community College, the college announced in a release.

Those eligible may receive between $500-$2,500 per semester in Texas Reskilling Grant funds. MCC was awarded $112,500 in funding by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to help students that stopped attending classed due the pandemic. The program is also available to displaced workers affected by the pandemic looking to gain new skills to re-enter the workforce.

The funding could be used in more than 70 programs offered at the community college.

Individuals interested in the program can fill out the application online. Funds distributed through the program do not require payment, MCC said.